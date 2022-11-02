Iran to continue path of progress with might

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting with he visiting Syrian foreign minister Faisal Mekdad on Wednesday.

Raeisi stressed the need for full implementation of the agreements between the two countries, and said, "Syria, after several years of crisis and conflict and the defeat of its enemies, is in a position today that can enter its strategic relations with Iran into new fields by focusing on economic cooperation."

The President stated that the same people who pushed Syria to the crisis are working against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and added, "When the enemies saw that the coup, the Imposed War [with Iraq], and years of threats, terror, and sanctions could not stop the progress of the Iranian nation, they openly carried out the conspiracy to incite riots against the Iranian nation."

Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue the path of progress, justice, and resistance with might, Raeisi clarified, "Attempts to destabilize Iran are manifestations of the enemy's anger and desperation to achieve its goals in Iran and the region. These conspiracies will not make the great nation of Iran hesitate in achieving its great goals."

In this meeting, Faisal Mekdad, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria, condemned the terrorist crime in Shiraz's Shahcheragh Shrine and emphasized, "The strategic relations between Iran and Syria will continue on their path."

The Syrian Foreign Minister said, "It is obvious that when the enemies of the regional nations are defeated in Syria, they will definitely not have a chance to achieve their goals against the powerful nation of Iran."

The Syrian Foreign Minister also emphasized his country's commitment and interest in cementing economic cooperation with Iran.

MP/president.ir