Syria stands with Iranians in nuclear talks: FM Mekdad

Syrian Foreign and Expatiates Minister Faisal Mekdad met Monday with the assistant to the Iranian President and Head of the Organization for Public Administration and Employment Affairs, Maytham Latifi, and the accompanying delegation, SANA reported.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the prospects of cooperation and mutual benefit from the experience of the two countries in the field of administrative and professional development.

Mekdad stressed the deep relations binding the two countries in political, economic, and development fields and the importance of joint coordination and cooperation with Iran.

Minister Mekdad also condemned the unilateral oppressive sanctions imposed by the US and its Western allies on both Syria and Iran and affirmed that all these measures create real obstacles to the attempts for administrative reform and achieving comprehensive development, adding that they are immoral and represent the most heinous kind of terrorism.

Latifi, for his part, asserted the deeply-rooted relationship between the two states and the mutual keenness for enhancing it in all domains, renewing his country’s firm stance in support of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

RHM/PR