Iran-Russia political, security relations ‘strategic’: MP

Vahid Jalalzadeh made the remarks on Tuesday evening in a webinar meeting with the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky.

Iran and Russia have historical and growing relations, he restated, adding that Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi’s visit to Moscow and his meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and also speech of President Raeisi in the Russian State Duma was a historical event.

He then pointed to the last year’s visit of Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to the Russian Federation which is of paramount importance.

The two countries of Iran and Russia enjoy high potentials to further develop bilateral economic ties, Jalalzadeh added.

The reports indicated that the level of economic ties between the two countries of Iran and Russia stood at over $4 billion in 2021, so that parliaments of the two countries must made their utmost efforts to increase the level of economic and political relations in tandem with each other.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the lawmaker pointed to the upcoming visit of the Russian Parliamentary delegation to Iran next month and expressed hope that the barriers facing ahead of expansion of bilateral relations would be resolved.

Jalalzadeh thanked the stance of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chairman of Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev with regards to the terrorist incident in Shiraz and expressed their sympathy with the Iranian nation and government.

