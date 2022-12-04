Iran, Iraq form joint oil working group

Following several meetings between the representative of the oil minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraqi oil officials, the two sides agreed to establish a joint working group, Shana reported.

The working group, which was established as a parent working group with the approach of increasing discussion and exchange of views about joint cases in the field of energy in two neighboring countries, benefits from the help of several specialized working groups, including in the field of joint fields, education, etc.

So far, numerous meetings have been held between the Iranian and Iraqi members of this working group, and some common issues, including the joint oil fields of the two countries, have been discussed and exchanged in these meetings.

MNA/PR