'Derb' wins award at Busan Intl. Film Festival

Directed by Iranian filmmaker Hadi Mohagheg, "Derb" won the grand prize at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

This festival ran from October 5 to 14 and featured 243 movies from 71 countries.

This edition of this Asian film festival opened with Hadi Mohaghegh's "Scent of Wind", which tells the story of a father and a son -- both of whom have disabilities -- living in a remote village.

Mohaghegh's film is "very small and quiet, but it's really a great movie that has a tremendous amount of resonance and emotion that cannot be compared to its size," festival director Huh Moon-young told reporters.

