  1. Culture
Oct 15, 2022, 4:10 PM

'Derb' wins award at Busan Intl. Film Festival

'Derb' wins award at Busan Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN, Oct. 15 (MNA) – Iranian film 'Derb' directed by Hadi Mohagheg was awarded at Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

Directed by Iranian filmmaker Hadi Mohagheg, "Derb" won the grand prize at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

This festival ran from October 5 to 14 and featured 243 movies from 71 countries.

This edition of this Asian film festival opened with Hadi Mohaghegh's "Scent of Wind", which tells the story of a father and a son -- both of whom have disabilities -- living in a remote village.

Mohaghegh's film is "very small and quiet, but it's really a great movie that has a tremendous amount of resonance and emotion that cannot be compared to its size," festival director Huh Moon-young told reporters.

RHM/5608693

News Code 192461
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192461/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News