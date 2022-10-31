  1. Politics
Oct 31, 2022, 11:31 PM

12 ships carrying grain left Ukraine' Black Sea ports: report

12 ships carrying grain left Ukraine' Black Sea ports: report

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – Ukraine said that 12 ships carrying grain left its Black Sea ports on Monday, despite Russia withdrawal from a deal that allowed the passage of millions of tons of grain during Moscow military operations in Ukraine.

The UN and Turkey, which co-brokered the so-called Black Sea Grain Initiative last July, approved the resumption of shipments, which had stopped on Sunday, Financial Times reported.

Russia’s decision on Saturday shook global markets, pushing up wheat prices.

Oleksander Kubrakov, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister, said on Monday that “12 vessels left Ukrainian ports” and four more were heading towards Ukraine’s coast for loading.

“The UN and Turkish delegations provide 10 inspection teams to inspect 40 vessels aiming to fulfill the Black Sea Grain Initiative. This inspection plan has been accepted by the Ukrainian delegation. The Russian delegation has been informed,” he wrote on Twitter.

It is not clear how Russia will respond to Monday’s shipments. Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, has questioned the feasibility of continued maritime Ukrainian grain export shipments without Russia’s backing.

“In conditions when Russia talks about the impossibility of guaranteeing the safety of navigation in these areas, such a deal is hardly feasible, and it takes on a different character: much more risky, dangerous and unguaranteed,” he added.

MA/PR

News Code 193103
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News