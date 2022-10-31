12 ships carrying grain left Ukraine' Black Sea ports: report

The UN and Turkey, which co-brokered the so-called Black Sea Grain Initiative last July, approved the resumption of shipments, which had stopped on Sunday, Financial Times reported.

Russia’s decision on Saturday shook global markets, pushing up wheat prices.

Oleksander Kubrakov, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister, said on Monday that “12 vessels left Ukrainian ports” and four more were heading towards Ukraine’s coast for loading.

“The UN and Turkish delegations provide 10 inspection teams to inspect 40 vessels aiming to fulfill the Black Sea Grain Initiative. This inspection plan has been accepted by the Ukrainian delegation. The Russian delegation has been informed,” he wrote on Twitter.

It is not clear how Russia will respond to Monday’s shipments. Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, has questioned the feasibility of continued maritime Ukrainian grain export shipments without Russia’s backing.

“In conditions when Russia talks about the impossibility of guaranteeing the safety of navigation in these areas, such a deal is hardly feasible, and it takes on a different character: much more risky, dangerous and unguaranteed,” he added.

MA/PR