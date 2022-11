"A sabotage planned by the Ukrainian special services at an energy infrastructure facility in the Republic of Crimea was prevented. As a result of a complex of operational and search measures, a citizen of Ukraine was detained," the FSB said in a statement.

Three explosive devices, instructions for their use, and a diagram of the location of power transmission towers in one of the Crimean regions were seized during the detention, the statement added, Sputnik reported.

MP/PR