  1. Politics
Oct 31, 2022, 6:20 PM

Iran congratulates Brazil's Lula over election victory

Iran congratulates Brazil's Lula over election victory

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – The spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kan'ani, congratulated Luis Inacio Lula da Silva and the people of Brazil on Lula's victory in the recent presidential elections in Brazil.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran hopes that the long-standing relationship which is based on goodwill and mutual respect between the two countries will further develop under the leadership of the president-elect," Kan'ani said in his statement on Monday afternoon.

"Highlighting that the relations between Iran and Brazil will see their 120th year anniversary next year, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman added "The two countries have had growing cooperation over the past years, especially in the field of economic and trade relations."

He added that "given the two countries' potential in bilateral and multilateral relations, the Islamic Republic of Iran hopes that these relations will strengthen and deepen in various aspects during Mr. Lula's presidency."

KI

News Code 193100
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News