Iran congratulates Brazil's Lula over election victory

"The Islamic Republic of Iran hopes that the long-standing relationship which is based on goodwill and mutual respect between the two countries will further develop under the leadership of the president-elect," Kan'ani said in his statement on Monday afternoon.

"Highlighting that the relations between Iran and Brazil will see their 120th year anniversary next year, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman added "The two countries have had growing cooperation over the past years, especially in the field of economic and trade relations."

He added that "given the two countries' potential in bilateral and multilateral relations, the Islamic Republic of Iran hopes that these relations will strengthen and deepen in various aspects during Mr. Lula's presidency."

KI