Oct 15, 2022, 12:24 PM

Lula leading Bolsonaro in second round of Brazil election

TEHRAN, Oct. 15 (MNA) – Brazilian leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is leading right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, with 49% of voter support against the incumbent's 44% ahead of an Oct. 30 runoff vote.

According to a poll by Datafolha published on Friday, Lula da Silva is leading Jair Bolsonaro, with 49% of voter support.

The result is the same as last week, in Datafolha's first poll after the Oct. 2 first-round vote, Reuters reported.

Datafolha interviewed 2,898 people on Oct. 13-14 and the poll had a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.

The pollster was one of several polling firms criticized for underestimating support for Bolsonaro in the first round, in which Lula garnered 48% of the votes to Bolsonaro's 43%.

