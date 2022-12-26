Lula inauguration to be 'reassessed' as police find bomb

“President Lula's inauguration will take place in peace. All procedures will be reassessed, with a view to strengthening security. And the fight against terrorists and rioters will be intensified. Democracy has won and will win,” Dino tweeted on Monday, Sputnik reported.

In a separate tweet, he said that he would propose the creation of "special groups to combat terrorism and irresponsible weaponry."

This came after Police Chief Robson Candido told reporters about the arrest of a man suspected of planting and possessing explosive devices late last week.

Candido added that the 54-year-old suspect confessed that he had intended to commit a crime at Brasilia International Airport, where police found an explosive inside a fuel truck.

The suspect is thought to be a supporter of incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, who lost the election runoff to Lula (49.1% to 50.9%) on October 30.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a 77-year-old leftist who already served as president of Brazil from 2003 to 2010, will assume power for the third time with a grand inauguration in Brasilia.

SKH/PR