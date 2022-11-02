Iranian people not to pay ransom to boycotters, warmongers

Speaking in an open session of the Parliament on Wednesday, he commemorated the advent of the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance and US Embassy Takeover (Den of Espionage) as well as Students’ Day.

As the manifestation of Global Arrogance, the United States has orchestrated widespread conspiracies against Iran since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, he said, adding, “Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, all conspiracies waged by the US government have totally been foiled by the vigilant nation of Islamic Iran.”

He went on to say that the United States has spared no effort in taking sinister measures such as coup, launch of civil war, arming the terrorist groups, extremists, occupation, etc. against Islamic Iran.

After four decades since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the noble nation of Islamic Iran has always thwarted malicious objectives of the US government waged against the people of the country during these years, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf added.

MA/5622535