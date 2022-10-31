Series of explosions heard in Ukrainian capital

A series of blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Monday morning, according to Reuters witnesses in the city, while regional authorities in northern, eastern, and central Ukraine also reported missile strikes.

Russia has stepped up missile attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks after blaming Kyiv for the explosion which damaged the Crimea bridge.

Smoke could be seen rising above Kyiv after more than 10 explosions, witnesses said, and electric power, as well as mobile phone networks, went down in parts of the city.

Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, said the city has been struck by two missiles that targeted "a critical infrastructure facility". Blasts were also reported in the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Cherkasy.

