FM criticizes West approach in encouraging terrorism in Iran

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation with his counterpart from Sri Lanka, Ali Sabry, to discuss the process of the development of relations between the two countries and some topics on the agenda of the two countries’ cooperation.

During the talks, the two sides exchanged views on the latest developments related to terrorist crime in Shiraz as well as relations between the two countries.

Amir-Abdollahian thanked Sabry for his expression of sympathy and condolences, saying, “The Sri Lankan government and people have had the bitter experience of terror operations in their country and are well aware of the heavy consequences of such a crime and the human sufferings of the Iranian people, especially the families of the victims of the terrorist crime."

The Iranian foreign minister strongly criticized the approach of some Western countries in encouraging terrorism and violence in Iran and supporting the fake media hype against the Islamic Republic.

“We in the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoy democracy, and respect for the dignity of human beings are among the major principles of the Islamic Republic; however, some Western countries are unfortunately after inciting riots and insecurity in Iran. In that direction, we recently witnessed a terrorist crime at a holy religious site,” he said.

Elsewhere, Amir-Abdollahian conveyed President Ebrahim Raeisi’s greetings to high-ranking officials of Sri Lanka, inviting Sabry to make a visit to Tehran.

He also referred to the good meeting and talks between the two sides in New York, stressing that the Islamic Republic supports the further expansion of the already growing relations between the two countries in all areas.

For his part, Sabry offered condolences and sympathy to Iran on behalf of his government and nation on the terrorist attack against pilgrims at the Shah Cheragh Shrine in Shiraz.

The top Sri Lankan diplomat expressed certitude that the Islamic Republic will overcome the recent incidents, and that calm and full security will be restored to the Iranian people.

He expressed hope to visit Iran at the earliest to follow up on the enhancement of relations with the Islamic Republic.

ZZ/MFA