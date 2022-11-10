  1. Politics
Iran, Italy FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional, intl issues

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in a telephone conversation on Wednesday night discussed the bilateral ties, JCPOA and the latest regional and international issues.

During the phone call, Iranian foreign minister congratulated the election of Mr. Tajani as Italian Foreign Minister and expressed hope that the political, economic and cultural relations between the two countries will be further expanded.

He thanked the stance of Italy in condemnation of ISIL terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh holy shrine in Shiraz and called on the international community to fulfill their responsibility in confronting the sinister phenomenon.

Iran’s top diplomat also clarified the latest situation of negotiations on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions and cooperation between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Islamic Republic of Iran in the relevant field.

Italian Foreign Minister, for his part, said that the two countries of Iran and Italy are the heirs of ancient civilizations and can have extensive and growing relations.

Tajani emphasized the significance of leading role of Islamic Republic of Iran in promotion of peace and stability in the West Asia.

Turning to the negotiation on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions, Italy’s top diplomat said that his country will make all its utmost effort to achieve an agreement which can secure interests of all JCPOA parties.

