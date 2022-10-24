Shooting in US's Chicago leaves 5 injured, 3 fatalities

The shooting erupted about 4 a.m. at an intersection in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the city's Southwest side, Cmdr. Don Jerome of the Chicago Police Department said at a news conference, according to ABC News.

The gun violence in the nation's third-largest city erupted despite a 20% drop in shootings in Chicago through the end of summer, according to Chicago police crime statistics. Homicides have also plummeted 16% from last year.

Jerome said police officers were responding to complaints of a drag-racing caravan in the area with cars peeling rubber and doing doughnuts in the middle of an intersection.

"There was drifting in the middle of the street and approximately 100 cars had gained control of the intersection," Jerome said.

He said officers at one of the police department Strategic Decision Support Centers were monitoring the incident via a live video feed when they received a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert of at least 13 shots at the intersection and "people hitting the ground."

