2 men killed and third injured in UK stabbing and car attack

A man was hit by a vehicle and three men were stabbed in Houghton Regis, North West of Luton, just before 1.20am today, LBC News reported.

Emergency services rushed to Tithe Farm Road where they found the trio.

Two men have died and a third is seriously injured.

Bedfordshire Police said, "Detectives have launched a double murder investigation after two men died and a third was seriously injured following an incident in Houghton Regis this morning (Sunday).

"Police were called to reports of a man being struck by a vehicle in Tithe Farm Road at 1.18am. Emergency services attended and found three men with stab wounds.

"Two were pronounced dead at the scene while a third was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

"While the victims have yet to be formally identified, specially-trained officers are supporting family members."

T/Detective Superintendent Carl Foster, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "This was a horrific incident which has resulted in two young men losing their lives and a third suffering very serious injuries.

"I understand how concerning this will be for residents, however from what we know so far we believe this to be a contained incident with no wider ongoing threat to the public.

"There can be absolutely no excuse for such violence and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

"The area was fairly busy at the time and I would urge anyone who saw what happened, or anything leading up to it, to contact police."

MNA/PR