2 hospital employees killed in US' Dallas

Dallas police say the shooting happened inside the hospital on the 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Fox 7 Austin reported.

The hospital says according to its preliminary investigation the suspect shot and killed the employees, and was then confronted by a Methodist Health System police officer.

The officer shot the suspect, 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez, injuring him. He was then detained, stabilized, and transported to another hospital for treatment.

The CEO of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas said the suspect shot two maternity ward nurses. An officer in the area saw the suspect with a gun and fired a single shot, hitting Hernandez.

