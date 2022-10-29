US claims on support of Iranian women lack goodwill: Iran

In reaction to the US attempts to hold an unofficial meeting of the UN Security Council, the mission termed the measure as a move for advancing its political objectives at the expense of breaching international law.

Given the hypocrisy, adopting double standards and selective human rights practices, US claims to support Iranian women are deceptive and lacking goodwill, the mission noted.

According to the reports, the United States is considered the main sponsor of Iran’s recent unrest, it further noted.

The United States and its allies have consistently utilize such a body (the United Nations) as a tool to advance their political goals even at the expense of violations of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, the mission underlined.

