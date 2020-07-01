Iran to continue to support Syria with greater vigor

"I believe that the Astana process, as the only successful process in helping to resolve the Syrian crisis peacefully, has made great strides, and maintaining and developing it is the duty of the three friendly and neighboring countries as guarantors of this process,"said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the virtual meeting on Astana Process on Wednesday.

"At the outset, I would like to emphasize the fundamental and unchangeable principles of our common ground on Syria, namely the need to preserve territorial integrity, national sovereignty, the independence of Syria, and determination the fate of Syria only through the Syrian-Syrian talks without foreign interference," he added.

"Today we are holding this summit while the world is facing a problem called corona, and the Syrian people are no exception," Rouhani noted.

"While the coronavirus outbreak has created widespread economic and health problems in the country and Syria needs humanitarian assistance, especially medical and pharmaceutical facilities, the United States has imposed new unilateral and inhuman sanctions [Caesar sanctions] to put pressure on the Syrian people aiming at achieving its illegitimate political aspirations," he added.

Iranian President stressed, "This action by the United States is a kind of economic terrorism that violates human rights and the sovereignty of nations."

"Condemning any sanctions against nations in the world, especially Syria, Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes that it will continue to support the Syrian government and people with greater vigor," Rouhani said.

"These illegitimate and inhumane actions of the US regime will not disrupt the will of the friendly and allied countries of Syria, and the United States can not not achieve its goals through the tools of economic pressure and punishment," he mentioned.

President Rouhani went on to say, "The issue of internally displaced persons and Syrian refugees is also a very important issue. We and the international community must help return of the displaced to their homes, which is both a humanitarian issue and help return of peace, stability and trust among the Syrian people."

"Any conditioning of humanitarian aid to achieve political goals will disrupt this process," he added, saying, "Today, more than nine years have passed from the beginning of the Syrian crisis, and the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the only solution to the Syrian crisis is political. Military solution will not help this crisis."

"As guarantor countries of the Astana process, we have always supported the Syrian-Syrian talks in the framework of the agreements reached in the Astana process, and we stress the determination to fight ISIL and al-Qaeda and other similar groups throughout the region, including Syria," the President highlighted.

"Here, I want to appreciate the role of all martyrs in the fight against terrorism, especially Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani who was assassinated by the US falsely claiming that is fighting against terrorism," Rouhani said.

He added that Martyr Soleimani's assassination showed US false allegations of counter-terrorism, saying, "The fight against terrorism will continue until it is completely eradicated from Syria and the region in general."

"Although the fight against terrorism is essential but respect for the Syrian national sovereignty is inevitable," President stressed.

He added, "A united, independent Syria without the illegitimate presence of foreign powers will lead to return of peace to the country after years, as well as contribute to the stability and security of its neighbors."

Referring to the presence of American forces in Syria, Rouhani said, "The illegitimate presence of American forces in Syria has become a destabilizing factor in Syria and the region. We are witnessing looting of Syria's natural resources as illegal bases are increasing in oil-rich areas of Syria and east of the Euphrates."

"It is imperative that American terrorist forces withdraw from the entire region, especially Syria, as soon as possible, and that the Syrian government's sovereignty be extended to all territories," Iranian President emphasized.

Referring to the repeated attacks of the Israel regime on Syrian territory, he said, "We strongly condemn such acts of aggression. In addition to violating the sovereignty of Syria, the Zionists' actions along with the occupation of the Golan Heights are the factors of destabilizing and threatening the peace and security of the region which its consequences will be felt by this occupying regime."

