Israeli destruction of Syria's infrastructure war crime

The Israeli regime's attacks on Syrian non-military infrastructure, including the latest attack on the Aleppo International Airport, are a clear violation of international law and amount to war crimes, according to Saeid Iravani, the representative of Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations on Wednesday at the Security Council meeting on Syria.

According to the Iranian envoy, the illegal presence of foreign forces in parts of Syria has created grounds for terrorist activities, and this puts international peace and security at risk.

He added that the recent airstrikes in northeastern Syria by illegal foreign forces cannot be considered under Article 51 of the UN Charter regarding self-defense. These attacks are blatant violations of international law and the United Nations Charter, Iravani added.

He also said the current attacks carried out by the Israeli regime, especially the targeted and systematic attack on the civilian and vital infrastructure in Syria, including the latest attack on the Aleppo International Airport are in blatant violation of international humanitarian rights and must be considered a war crime.

The diplomat said that Iran strongly condemns the repeated airstrikes and violation of Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty by the Israeli regime.

MNA/Nournews107889