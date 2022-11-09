IAEA should remain out of control of powers: Iran UN envoy

Speaking in a meeting of the UN in New York on Wednesday, he stressed that there is no issue regarding the implementation of Iran's safeguards agreements, and this has been confirmed in the latest report of the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In this regard, the technical delegation of Iran has traveled to Vienna to answer the Agency's questions, he added.

The 77th United Nations General Assembly unanimously approved the annual report of the International Atomic Energy Agency meeting on Wednesday evening.

In a meeting held in New York with the participation of the Secretary- General and ambassadors and permanent representatives of the UNSC member states, the representatives of the countries and members of the United Nations Security Council announced their positions on the relevant issue.

Emphasizing the important role of nuclear energy in various aspects of the economic and social development of countries, he stated that this issue is fully reiterated in the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and helping member states for attaining peaceful use of nuclear energy is one of the main missions of the Agency.

Referring to the illegal withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA and the reimposition of illegal sanctions against Iran, Iravani stated that Iran adheres to its safeguards obligations and if the obligations are fully and effectively implemented by the other parties to the JCPOA, Iran is ready to fully implement the JCPOA.

The neutrality, independence and professionalism of the International Atomic Energy Agency must not be tarnished and the Agency must remain out of control of the powers so that everyone can benefit from the technical assistance and support the Agency for the development of peaceful nuclear programs.

