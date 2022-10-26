Independent nations can neutralize sanctions together

The Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi received Belarusian foreign minister Vladimir Makei for a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday.

Prior to meeting with the president, Makei held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart earlier on Wednesday.

In the meeting, President Raeisi stressed the need to speed up the implementation of Iran-Belarus agreements, adding that the road map of long-term relations will lead to the steady growth of cooperation between the two countries.

Raeisi said that holding joint economic meetings will be one of the signs indicating the resolve of the two countries to develop relations.

The president considered cooperation and relations among independent countries as one of the ways to neutralize the sanctions and said, "Sanctions have not and nor will they stop us by any means. Today, Iran is more powerful than ever, and the increase in American animosity towards the Islamic Republic is also due to the increase in Iran's power."

The Belarussian foreign minister, for his part, expressed the resolve of the Belarusian government to implement its agreements with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Makei said that the roadmap for the development of interactions between the two countries has been designed and finalized in the Joint Commission on Cooperation between the two nations, and their implementation will lead to the steady growth of cooperation between the two countries."

