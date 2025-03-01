IRGC Navy will give decisive, resounding response to threats

Today, the IRGC navy is no longer dependent on any foreign power, and by relying on science, the IRGC Navy is taking steps in the path of authority, Iran’s IRGC Navy Commander Admiral Alireza Tangsiri.

"In the past, we had to cooperate with foreigners to confront the enemy, but today, we provide all our defense needs relying on domestic power," Tangsiri clarified.

Relying on the knowledge-based capacities and the power of domestic experts, the IRGC Navy has reached a stage of power today that will give a decisive and resounding response to any threat," he also said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, Abu Musa, and other Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf have always been a part of Iran and will remain Iranian as long as Iran exists.

