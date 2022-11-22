Iran rejects US media claim on drone deal with Russia

In response to the allegations made by The Washington Post that Moscow has quietly reached Tehran to begin manufacturing hundreds of unmanned weaponized aircraft on Russian soil, the Iranian mission in the UN said important steps have been taken so far in joint interaction between the Iranian and Ukrainian defense experts, and this cooperation will continue until any misunderstanding in this regard is cleared.

The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the misunderstandings that have arisen in this regard can be resolved through joint interaction with Ukraine on the issue of alleged drones, it added.

The mission noted that following the claims about Russia’s use of Iranian-made drones in the Ukraine war, Tehran has called for a joint meeting with the Ukrainian authorities to discuss the issue.

Based on bilateral agreements, Iran and Russia have had defense, scientific, and research cooperation for many years before the start of the Ukraine war, it noted.

It said a decade-long UN arms embargo on Tehran was terminated in 2020 and Iran is allowed now to have defense cooperation with other countries in proportion to its needs and priorities.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine war in February, Iran adopted “clear, consistent and unwavering” positions and emphasized that all members of the United Nations must fully respect the principles and goals enshrined in the UN Charter and the international law, including national sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of countries.

Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly rejected claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with drones to be used in the war in Ukraine.

MA/IRN84949942