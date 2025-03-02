Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza leaves one death

Palestinian medics told Anadolu that an Israeli drone strike hit a group of Palestinians in the Al-Masryeen neighborhood of Beit Hanoun killing a young man and injuring another.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel said it agreed to a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during Ramadan and Passover, following a proposal from US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, hours after the first phase of a ceasefire was set to expire.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement has been in place since January, pausing Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 48,380 victims, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

MNA/