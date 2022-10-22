Kan’ani rejects west claims on sending drones to Ukraine war

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, in a Saturday statement, strongly condemned the imposition of new sanctions on Tehran by the EU's Foreign Affairs Council and the UK government under false and baseless excuses.

Nasser Kan’ani also rejected the claims leveled in the joint statement of Germany, France, and the UK over the alleged use of Iranian drones in the war in Ukraine.

"We have always emphasized that all members of the United Nations must fully respect the principles of the UN Charter and international law, including the principle of the sovereign equality, the territorial integrity or political independence of states," Kan’ani said.

Tehran supports peace and an immediate end to the war in Ukraine through a political process, he underlined.

The Iranian nation will never forget that some European countries, by sending weapons of mass destruction including chemical weapons, were involved in Saddam Hussein's eight-year war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Iranian senior diplomat said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran still considers those countries responsible and accountable for Saddam Hussein's crimes, he noted.

The provocative approaches of the European Union and the UK are contrary to their absurd and hypocritical claims to contribute to lasting peace and stability in the world, he added.

"We reserve the right to respond to any irresponsible action and will not hesitate to defend the interests of the Iranian nation, he concluded.

RHM/FNA14010730000256