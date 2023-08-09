US seeks to turn Afghanistan into critical region: envoy

In an interview with IRNA News Agency, Kazemi Qomi stressed that every development related to Afghanistan will affect the security of the two countries of Iran and Pakistan as well.

He added that since the Taliban took power, the number of Afghan immigrants that entered Iran has increased dramatically, so no country like Iran is affected by this event.

The Iranian diplomat considered Pakistan the second country to be greatly affected by Afghanistan's developments.

Touching upon security matters, Kazemi Qomi cited that the enemies are seeking to create insecurity by using the long border between Iran and Afghanistan for committing crimes like drug trafficking and terrorism.

Saying that currently, Afghanistan is suffering from different issues including terrorism and the mischief of the occupiers that left it, the Iranian ambassador noted the US replaced ISIL terrorists with its forces in Afghanistan after they were forced to withdraw from the country.

The US is also seeking to transfer the special forces they've trained during the era when its forces were in Afghanistan, he added.

The Americans are trying to hinder Afghanistan's interaction with other countries by creating international tension, Kazemi Qomi emphasized, saying that the US has blacklisted several Afghanistan officials and is using the frozen funds of the country as a tool for pressure.

The US does not want stability to be established in Afghanistan because it fears that a stable Afghanistan will attract the investment of different countries like China, with which Americans are in serious competition, he continued.

Iran's envoy to Kabul also called for regional cooperation to encourage the rulers of Kabul to form convergence in that region.

Referring to the holding of the Doha International Summit at the initiative of the United Nations and the imminent holding of the 2nd Doha Summit, he said that considering the concerns of the neighboring countries about the terrorism in Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan can help Afghanistan and encourage the international community to interact with this country with regional initiatives.

In this regard, there are regular consultations between us and neighboring countries, especially Pakistan, he added.

