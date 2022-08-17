Iran interaction policy with Taliban based on backing Afghans

He made the remarks speaking at a press conference on the occasion of the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Stating that a year has passed since the US planned escape from Afghanistan and the US definitely failed in this country, Kazemi Ghomi noted that the United States is still pursuing its goals in Afghanistan.

"The military forces are out, but the White House spy and sabotage service is still there," he stressed.

Saying that the interaction policy of Iran with the Taliban is based on supporting Afghan citizens, Kazemi Qomi said that Iran will not recognize a government until a participatory and inclusive government is formed.

The Islamic Republic of Iran holds interactions with the Taliban but has not recognized it yet, according to the Iranian envoy.

He also considered the issues of water rights, border security, the fight against drug trafficking and terrorism among the considerations of the Islamic Republic in relation to the Taliban, saying, "With the passage of one year, we have overcome a significant part of those goals with these policies."

What is emphasized by the Islamic Republic is the formation of a government that is wished by all the people of Afghanistan, he continued, adding, "Afghanistan is for all the people of this country."

