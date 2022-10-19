Iran to continue efforts to improve condition in Afghanistan

Hassan Kazemi Qomi made the remarks in a tweet after meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Sadiq Khan.

He termed his meeting with Mohammad Sadiq Khan constructive, adding that they have discussed ways to improve the situation of the Afghan people.

"Undoubtedly, the continuation of regional cooperation will bring positive results. We will continue our efforts and interactions with our neighbors and effective countries in order to establish stability, improve people's living conditions and fight against terrorism in Afghanistan," the Iranian envoy stressed.

Sadiq Khan, the Pakistani prime minister's special envoy for Afghanistan, is visiting Iran with the aim of consulting on the developments in Afghanistan.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in his meeting with Sadiq Khan on Tuesday said that Iran uses all its capacities for the restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan and also the well-being of the people of this country.

MP/IRN84917215