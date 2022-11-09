US, allies cause of instability in region: envoy

Hassan Kazemi Qomi who has traveled to Islamabad to consult with Pakistani authorities, in a tweet on Wednesday wrote, "During my visit to Pakistan and meeting with the officials of this country, I emphasized that security and stability in Afghanistan mean the security in the countries of the region."

The US and some of its allies are the cause of instability in the region, he added.

During his visit to Islamabad, Kazemi Qomi met with his Pakistani counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions of Pakistan.

ZZ/IRN84937503