Iran to sanction more Europeans within days

"In the coming days, the names of several institutions and individuals from the European Union will be included in the sanctions list of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Amir-Abdollahian said on Tuesday.

On October 19th, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran announced sanctions on a number of British institutions and individuals for their deliberate actions in support of terrorism, inciting violence and hatred and human rights violations.

The sanctions include the ban on issuing visas and the impossibility of entering the above-mentioned individuals into Iran, confiscation of their property and assets in the territory of Iran, and the blocking of their bank accounts in the financial and banking system of Iran, the Iranian foreign ministry statement read on Wednesday.

It added these sanctions will also take into account the possibility of the prosecution of those individuals involved in criminal actions.

