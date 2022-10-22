FM Amir-Abdollahian meets Armenia National Assembly Speaker

Amir-Abdollahian is also scheduled to meet with Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Heading a political and parliamentary delegation, Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday evening arrived at the Armenian capital of Yerevan.

Upon his arrival, Amir-Abdollahian was welcomed by the Armenian foreign ministry's high-ranking officials.

Amir-Abdollahian met with the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan at the compound of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia in Yerevan on Thursday.

On Friday, Amir-Abdollahian and his Armenian counterpart participated in the opening ceremony of the Iranian Consulate General in Kapan.

Saying that respecting the sovereignty and integrity of Armenia is the policy of Iran, the Iranian Foreign Minister said in this ceremony that Iran considers the security of Armenia as the security of the region.

