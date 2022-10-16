  1. World
  2. Europe
Oct 16, 2022, 10:44 PM

Suspected gas blast at Spanish restaurant injures seven

Suspected gas blast at Spanish restaurant injures seven

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – A suspected gas explosion wounded at least seven people at a Japanese restaurant in the northeastern Spanish city of Tarragona on Sunday, officials said.

The blast happened at around 4 p.m. local time when the restaurant was closed, Pau Ricoma, mayor of Tarragona, told reporters.

"Two people who were passing by were hurt," he told local media.

In all, seven people were injured, two seriously. All were taken to hospital, Reuters news agency reported. 

"It is not clear what caused the explosion but it is almost certainly gas," Ricoma said.

The Mossos d'Escuadra, the Catalan regional police, have opened an investigation over the incident.

MA/PR

News Code 192522
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192522/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News