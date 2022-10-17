  1. World
Oct 17, 2022, 8:32 AM

Several explosions rock central Kyiv (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – Witnesses and Ukrainian officials have reported at least two blasts near the center of the capital.

Several blasts rocked the central Shevchenkivskiy district of Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Monday morning, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, with Reuters witnesses reporting three blasts.

Klitschko added that several residential buildings had been damaged and the rescuers were on their way to the site.

According to witnesses, two or three blasts hit the central Shevchenkivskiy district, which was also rocked by explosions last week.

DW correspondent Fanny Fascar reported "several" explosions, saying there was a noise "that appeared to be the sound of a drone."

