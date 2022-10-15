3 killed, several injured in blast in Pakistan's Balochistan

Assistant Commissioner Dasht Fareeda Tareen told media, that the blast targeted people who were visiting the Kabo area to collect the body of a tubewell operator who was killed on Thursday night, Pakistan Observer reported.

“The operator was murdered last night and his body was abandoned at a deserted place nearby,” she said, adding that the vehicle carrying the deceased’s relatives hit a landmine, thus causing casualties.

She said authorities were facing difficulties to reach the area due to landmines planted by “certain elements”.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed grief over the incident and offered condolences to the aggrieved families.

Adviser to the Chief Minister for Home Mir Zia Langove, in a statement, sought a report of the incident from the Mastung deputy commissioner.

“We will foil all such plans by external elements aimed at destroying the peace in the province,” he added.

On September 30, at least one person was killed and 20 injured in an explosion in the main market of Balochistan’s Kohlu district.

ZZ/PR