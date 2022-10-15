Death toll from Turkey coal mine blast rises to 40

According to the Turkish Interior Ministry, 40 people have died in the explosion at the Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine, Sputnik reported.

Earlier on Saturday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the death toll reached 28 people.

"Two more people have died, the death toll from the explosion at the coal mine has reached 28," Koca was quoted as saying by TRT Haber TV channel.

The broadcaster reported that 11 people are currently in the hospital.

The explosion took place on Friday at the Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine. According to Haber, there were 115 workers underground, at a depth of 300 meters (984 feet), when the explosion occurred. Some workers have been evacuated. Local authorities said that some 49 people were trapped underground due to the explosion.

