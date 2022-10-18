IED blast in Somalia leaves 8 dead, 5 injured

“No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing,” keydmedia.net reported.

“But it bore the hallmarks of previous Al-Shabaab attacks in Mogadishu,” the source added.

The IED blast occurred on a busy street in the El-Qalow area located in the Wadajir district. It took place during a traffic jam that a high toll of deaths, it further noted.

According to the news released in July 2022, at least 11 people succumbed to death after a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance to a government building in southern Somalia.

AMK/PR