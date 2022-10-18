  1. World
Oct 18, 2022

IED blast in Somalia leaves 8 dead, 5 injured

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – At least 8 civilians were killed and over 5 wounded in an explosion that rocked Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Monday evening according to the Somalian media.

“No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing,” keydmedia.net reported.

“But it bore the hallmarks of previous Al-Shabaab attacks in Mogadishu,” the source added.

The IED blast occurred on a busy street in the El-Qalow area located in the Wadajir district. It took place during a traffic jam that a high toll of deaths, it further noted.

According to the news released in July 2022, at least 11 people succumbed to death after a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance to a government building in southern Somalia.

