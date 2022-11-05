Iran, Thailand customs sign cooperation MoU

Both sides expressed hope that by signing this memorandum and using all capacities, the volume of trade between Iran and Thailand will increase.

Referring to the long-term history of commercial cooperation between the two countries, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Alireza Moghaddasi stated, "By fully implementing the provisions of this memorandum of understanding, which can be implemented after one month, we can take a practical step in expanding trade and customs relations and fighting smuggling."

Iran is ready to conduct study visits between the delegations of the two countries to exchange experiences and knowledge, Moghaddasi added.

The president of Thai customs Patchara Anuntasilpa, for his part, said that preventing customs violations, protecting material and social interests and protecting the economy of the two countries will be among the main points of the MoU.

Thai customs is ready to cooperate with Iranian customs in the field of training and research in customs issues and signing a memorandum of understanding regarding the identification of authorized economic activists and welcomes the expansion of customs cooperation with the customs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he added.

