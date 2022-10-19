Iran's export to EU sees 31% hike: Eurostat

Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, in its latest report announced that trade between Iran and the European Union in the first eight months of the current year grew by 28 percent compared to the same period a year ago, reaching 3,400 million euros.

