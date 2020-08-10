  1. Iran
Aug 10, 2020, 5:40 PM

Iran Fishery export reaches over 4K tons

Iran Fishery export reaches over 4K tons

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – Despite facing restrictions due to coronavirus outbreak and cruel sanctions, Iran’s fishery export to foreign countries like Germany, Britain, UAE, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan has reached 4 thousand and 155 tons.

Ranking as Iran’s first aquaculture producer and having more than 3 thousand and 400 fish farms, so far in the current year,4 thousand and 155 ton of these fishery products like Whitefish, trout, Kilka and etc. have been exported from Mazandaran Province to foreign countries despite facing restrictions due to coronavirus and cruel sanctions, the head of the Mazandaran Chamber of Commerce told Mehr News Agency.

The amount of aquatic exports of this province in the current year has doubled compared to the previous year, Abdullah Mohajer noted.

Hassan Ishaqi, the head of Mazandaran Fisheries, also considered the development of export-oriented fishery products as one of the country’s plans and introduced Sturgeon meat, caviar, aquatic feed, fresh farmed fish, canned fish as these fishery products which are exported to countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan.

RHM/4990778

News Code 162084

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News