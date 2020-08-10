Iran Fishery export reaches over 4K tons

Ranking as Iran’s first aquaculture producer and having more than 3 thousand and 400 fish farms, so far in the current year,4 thousand and 155 ton of these fishery products like Whitefish, trout, Kilka and etc. have been exported from Mazandaran Province to foreign countries despite facing restrictions due to coronavirus and cruel sanctions, the head of the Mazandaran Chamber of Commerce told Mehr News Agency.

The amount of aquatic exports of this province in the current year has doubled compared to the previous year, Abdullah Mohajer noted.

Hassan Ishaqi, the head of Mazandaran Fisheries, also considered the development of export-oriented fishery products as one of the country’s plans and introduced Sturgeon meat, caviar, aquatic feed, fresh farmed fish, canned fish as these fishery products which are exported to countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan.

