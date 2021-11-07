  1. Economy
Iran exported over $1mn of farmed caviar last year: IRICA

TEHRAN, Nov. 07 (MNA) – Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that the country exported 2,282 kg of farmed caviar, valued at $1.085.674, in the last Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2021).

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi broke the news on Sunday that in the same period, the Islamic Republic of Iran exported 560, 220, 202, 201 and 199 kg of caviar to the countries including United Arab Emirates (UAE), Germany, Japan, Belgium and Spain respectively.

Turning to the export of caviar in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Sep. 22), Latifi stated that the country exported 1,268 kg of caviar, valued at $539,490, to other countries in the first six months of the current year.

