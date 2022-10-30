Iran’s non-oil exports up by 25% in month: spox.

Iran’s export of non-oil goods from Sept. 21 to Oct. 22 showed a 25 percent increase as compared to a month earlier, Omid Ghalibaf added.

Turning to Iran’s foreign trade value, he said that country’s value of foreign trade exceeded $60 billion during the seven months of the current year (from March 21 to Oct. 22).

Iran’s import of goods in the Iranian month of Mehr hit $5.7 billion, showing a 30 percent hike as compared to a month earlier.

