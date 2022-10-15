Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 15

Arman-e Emrooz:
Political map of world changing, Leader says
Iran, Europe on verge of cutting diplomatic ties
Asia:
Raeisi in CICA summit: Iran opposes any changes in historical, geopolitical borders
Iran wins 2 awards at Busan International Film Festival
Aftab:
Leader: Political map of world changing
Etela'at:
Islamic Ummah can be role model in modern world
Iran:
Leader: No one can uproot great tree of Islamic Republic of Iran
Raeisi: Military threat, maximum pressure against Iran failed
Javan:
Leader: Iranians resisted arrogant powers, move forward
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Leader: Unity of Islamic states requires practical efforts
Kayhan:
Leader: Unity among Muslims means joint action against arrogant powers
RHM/
Your Comment