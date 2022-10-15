Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 15

Arman-e Emrooz:

Political map of world changing, Leader says

Iran, Europe on verge of cutting diplomatic ties

Asia:

Raeisi in CICA summit: Iran opposes any changes in historical, geopolitical borders

Iran wins 2 awards at Busan International Film Festival

Aftab:

Leader: Political map of world changing

Etela'at:

Islamic Ummah can be role model in modern world

Iran:

Leader: No one can uproot great tree of Islamic Republic of Iran

Raeisi: Military threat, maximum pressure against Iran failed

Javan:

Leader: Iranians resisted arrogant powers, move forward

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Leader: Unity of Islamic states requires practical efforts

Kayhan:

Leader: Unity among Muslims means joint action against arrogant powers

RHM/