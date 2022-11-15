  1. Economy
Iran's trade with EAEU hit $1.8 bn

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – Trade between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states exceeded 3.38 million tons.

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, the trade between Iran and the EAEU member states exceeded 3.38 million tons worth $1.8 billion during the current Iranian year’s first seven months (March 21-Oct. 22).

Russia was Iran’s main trade partner among the countries under review with more than 2.3 million tons worth $1.32 billion. It was followed by Armenia with 524,076 tons worth 229.84 million and Kazakhstan with 506,724 tons worth $181.28 million, Financial Tribune reported. 

Iran’s exports to EEU members stood at 1.63 million tons worth $760.25 million during the period.

