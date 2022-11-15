Iran's trade with EAEU hit $1.8 bn

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, the trade between Iran and the EAEU member states exceeded 3.38 million tons worth $1.8 billion during the current Iranian year’s first seven months (March 21-Oct. 22).

Russia was Iran’s main trade partner among the countries under review with more than 2.3 million tons worth $1.32 billion. It was followed by Armenia with 524,076 tons worth 229.84 million and Kazakhstan with 506,724 tons worth $181.28 million, Financial Tribune reported.

Iran’s exports to EEU members stood at 1.63 million tons worth $760.25 million during the period.

