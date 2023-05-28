Iran records 48% growth in car production in 1st 2 months

"In the first 2 months of this year (from March 21 to May 21), nearly 165,000 passenger cars were produced in the country, which shows a 45% growth compared to the same period last year," said on Sunday the Director General of the Automobile Industries Department at the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade Abdollah Tavakoli Lahijani.

"During that two-month period, more than 21,000 trucks were produced, indicating an increase of 58% as compared to the same period last year," the industrial official said.

Tavakoli Lahijani added, "In the 2 months of this year, nearly 6,000 types of heavy vehicles were produced in the country, showing a 95% increase as compared to the same period last year."

"Also, until the end of the month of Ordibehesht (May 21), more than 700 vans were produced, indicating a growth of 1,108% compared to the same period last year," Tavakoli said.

He stated, "During that period, about 380 minibusses and buses were also produced, showing 48% growth compared to the same period last year."

"The increase in the production rate of Iran Khodro Industrial Group was about 50% while Saipa Group's was about 33% during that period," the industrial official further said.

