FM spox rejects Morocco FM's remarks as baseless

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kan'ani, rejected the baseless and repetitive allegations made by Morocco foreign minister, who in his statements made claims on the involvement of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the internal affairs of Yemen and other Arab countries.

"Instead of making baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Morroco needs to worry and respond to the insecurities that threaten the other countries and nations in the region due to the normalization of its relations with the Zionist apartheid regime of [Israel]," Kan'ani said.

The spokesman advised the Morracoan foreign minister to spend time on solving the problems, sufferings and difficulties of Yemen's oppressed people and instead of relying on the Zionist regime to impose its demands in the region, he better lay the ground for determining the fate of the people of Western Sahara in accordance with the UN laws and regulations."

