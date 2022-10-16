Russia to host 16th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Energy Comm.

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak and Deputy Minister of Petroleum for International Affairs and Trade Ahmad Asadzadeh will chair the commission.

19 working groups have been defined under the commission which includes a diverse range of activities in the fields of energy, transportation, science and technology, etc.

Iran and Russia have very high capacities in terms of oil and gas reserves and geopolitical position, and by working together they can create new equations in the field of the international economy.

