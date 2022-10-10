Manufactured items make up 67% of exports to Russia: TPOI

Alireza Peyman-Pak, the TPOI head made the comments in the 20th annual meeting of Pardis Technology Park held in Tehran on Monday

The high-ranking Iranian business official said that the country's exports of non-oil products exceed $50 billion today.

Peyman-Pak said that while agricultural products used to make up about 80% of commodities exported to Russia, now manufactured commodities make up about 67% of the total exports to Russia.

"While 80% of the country's exports to Russia were agricultural products, at the end of September this year, 67% of our exports to this country were industrial products, commodities such as catalysts, turbines, household appliances, and biotechnology drugs," the TPOI head said.

He further announced the arrival of a delegation from Russia in the next two weeks to conclude a contract for the imports of anti-cancer drugs and added that the visit of the delegation indicates that Iran has the necessary capacity to produce technological and knowledge-based products.

As many as 12 products of Pardis Technology Park's member companies in the fields of oil, mining, health and energy industries were unveiled during the ceremony. Meanwhile, eight active companies in the innovation complex were introduced to the public as the best in the field.

