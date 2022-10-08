  1. World
  2. Europe
Oct 8, 2022, 1:45 PM

Death toll rises to 7 in blast at gas station in Ireland

Death toll rises to 7 in blast at gas station in Ireland

TEHRAN, Oct. 08 (MNA) – Authorities say at least seven people have been killed in an explosion at a gas station in a small village in northwest Ireland.

Irish police said Saturday that four people were confirmed dead overnight, adding to the initial toll of three. Eight people are in hospitals and several people are unaccounted for after a blast tore through the Applegreen service station in Creeslough, County Donegal.

“The search and recovery for further fatalities continues, said the police force, An Garda Siochana.

Emergency responders from Ireland and neighboring Northern Ireland are involved in the search and rescue operation.

The explosion leveled the gas station building, which holds the main shop and post office for the village, and damaged nearby buildings, ABC News reported.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said it was one of the “darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country.”

MP/PR

News Code 192202
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192202/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News