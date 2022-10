A local source announced that the cause of the explosion is still unknown, but the driver of the car was killed.

Four other people were injured following the blast, according to the reports.

No further details have been released so far.

Local Lurdish media in Erbil report the explosion occured in Sarbasti neighborhood and that driver was killed, and the 4 occupants injured were 2 women and two children.

